Graeme Murty has been delighted with the instant impact of his three new arrivals at Rangers.

The Ibrox boss has been busy since the start of the January transfer window, bringing in Jamie Murphy and Sean Goss while appointing Jimmy Nicholl as his assistant.

Murphy has signed on loan until the end of the season from Brighton with a view to a permanent move, while Goss arrives from QPR also until the summer.

Rangers are currently on a winter training camp in Florida, but Murty says all three have settled into the group straight away.

The manager told RangersTV: "Jamie has had the usual stick, as soon as you have a bad touch the boys are out screaming at him, 'How much?' and 'Are you sure it's a loan, have you got to try before you buy?' All the classics.

"But they have gone about their business quietly, they've integrated really well and Jimmy is an absolute revelation.

"He spent 12 hours at a press conference and he wasn't very happy with me sending him to that. But he's been great in and around the place.

"He's already in the guys' psyche and he's already got them on board hopefully. But he's been great just as a sounding board for me personally.

He added: "The people that we bring in have to add something. They have to buy in to what we do, but they have to add something to our group and our collective, and if we can continue to do that we make the group stronger and the group have to respond to that.

"The group have to use that as fuel to improve and get better, and I think if we have that mindset, which the players have definitely shown in this camp, it bodes well for the second half of the season."

Murty singled out Goss in particular for praise. The former Manchester United youth player has not featured in England so far this season and, though he admits it could take him a little longer to get up to speed, Murty has been impressed with what he has seen.

"He's got a lovely range of pass, he's comfortable in possession, he wants the ball all the time which is great for us," he said. "Just quietly without shouting about it I think he's impressed the boys with the level he is at.

"So that's good and we just need to get him up to speed, we just need to get him up to our intensity. Once he gets that then obviously he'll be an asset to us."