BARONESS Michelle Mone of Mayfair has been pictured with UFC World Champion Conor McGregor while on a trip to Ireland.
The Tory peer and bra tycoon was speaking at the Pendulum Summit in Dublin on Thursday which brings together leading business and self-empowerment speakers.
After the event, the 46-year-old, mother-of-three posted a series of images from her time in the city, including one alongside Virgin boss Richard Branson, which she posted on Twitter.
Loading article content
She wrote: “Bye, Dublin. You were the best audience! I feel I met all 7,000 of you. Thanks so much for my ‘lifetime achievement award’. See you all soon.”
She also posed for a picture alongside 29-year-old McGregor. Fists in the air, she wrote: “Totally love this guy!!”
While many followers praised Mone for delivering a strong speech, some users of the site were quick to hit out at the pairing.
“Oh good GRIEF,” was one comment, as another user said: “Conor is not who he used to be. Power and money have corrupted him.”
Another wrote: “So you have no taste or class! Good for you!”
“You ever fight again or just going around taking selfies?” said one while another tweet read, “Least he doesn’t forget his roots.”
McGregor also shared a snap of the pair on his Instagram, captioned: “With the Baroness lady Mone of Mayfair.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?