THE Scottish Government has claimed no minute was taken of the Justice Secretary’s hotly disputed meeting about the future of Scotland’s Chief Constable.

Just hours after Michael Matheson offered to release any record of his meeting with the head of Police Scotland’s oversight body, his officials said no minute existed after all.

Given the gravity of the discussion, the Scottish Tories said it looked like the SNP government had “something to hide", while Labour said the lack of a minute was "beyond belief".

The row centres on Chief Constable Phil Gormley, who has been on special leave since September, when his fellow senior officers accused him of bullying and misconduct.

On November 7, the board of the Scottish Police Authority, which oversees the force, agreed unanimously thar Mr Gormley could return to work, despite an ongoing bullying probe.

On November 9, the day before Mr Gormley was due back on duty, the then SPA chair, Andrew Flanagan, told Mr Matheson of the SPA’s decision.

Mr Matheson urged him to “reconsider” given the the decision had not been cleared with the independent investigators and not even the deputy chief constable had been told.

Mr Gormley’s lawyers have since claimed Mr Matheson exceeded his powers with this intervention, but the Justice Secretary insists he only asked the SPA to look again at a flawed decision, and he was concerned about the process, not the decision itself.

Asked on BBC Radio Scotland who else was present at his meeting with Mr Flanagan, Mr Matheson said: “There were civil servants present with me during the course of the meeting.”

Asked if the minutes of the meeting would be released, he said: “The details of that meeting were taken at the time, but what I want to be clear about here is my issue is not about the decision that the Scottish Police Authority made, it was the process they had in place.“

With Mr Gormley’s lawyers claiming Mr Matheson’s intervention was not lawful, he was repeatedly asked if he would release the minutes of the meeting to clarify the matter.

He said: “Any details that there are of the meeting, I’m happy for that.”

Asked if minutes were taken, he said: “I’ll check that with officials.”

However, when asked to supply the minute of the November 9 meeting, the Scottish Government’s Justice department said: “There there was no minute taken.”

Tory MSP Liam Kerr said: “Transparency and accountability have been a problem for the single force ever since its creation. By failing to take minutes in relation to such an important decision, Michael Matheson has only made this situation worse.

“The immediate suspicion of the public will be that the SNP government has something to hide. This was a meeting of monumental importance, and failure to record the information properly is unacceptable.”

Labour's Daniel Johnson added: "It is beyond belief that minutes were not taken at Michael Matheson's meeting with Andrew Flanagan of the SPA, particularly given the minister has previously said civil servants were present and details of the meeting were taken down.

"There must be a proper explanation givenfor why there was no recording of a meeting between the Justice Secretay and the chair of an independent body where the suspension of a senior police officer was discussed.”