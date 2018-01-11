PRESSURE is mounting on one of Scotland's leading bus firms to reverse inflation busting price hikes after the First Minister and all seven Glasgow MPs raised concerns over the rises.

The Herald reported this week that children's fares at First Glasgow would rise by 40 per cent and unaccompanied child fares would be scrapped.

Unemployed passengers have also been hit with a 10 per cent hike in fares, which campaigners claim will make it hard for some to sign on for benefits.

Last night, First Glasgow said it would review the proposed 10p and 20p increase in tickets for unemployed "given the recent closures of a number of Job Centres".

But yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said she “shared the concerns” of many passengers and would approach FirstBus about the increases.

“I am an MSP for part of the city of Glasgow and I share the concerns that have been expressed by my constituents and by many people across Scotland about bus fare increases, including the FirstBus increase that was announced this week,” she said.

The city’s seven MPs at Westminster have also condemned the fare rise which they have branded “inflation busting” and “shocking”

In a joint letter to Andrew Jarvis First Glasgow Managing Director, the six SNP MPs and one Labour MP urged the firm to abandon the rise and focus on delivering a better service.

The letters states: "It is disgraceful that fares for under 16s will rise by more than 40 per cent while unaccompanied child concession tickets have been axed altogether."

Glasgow Labour MSP Johann Lamont said she raised the ticket hike issue with the First Minister because the new fares would "make life much more difficult for people right across Glasgow".

She added: "Transport groups, community activists and MSPs, MPs and councillors from across the political spectrum all believe these price hikes need to be reversed.

"We should be supporting young people trying to get to school or people out of work trying to access a jobcentre or job interview. Delivering a fair and affordable bus service is paramount and this campaign will continue to make sure Glaswegians get value for money.”

Stewart McDonald, Glasgow South SNP, MP, laid a motion in Westminster condemning the decision.

Mr McDonald said: “Buses are vital in accessing employment, education and reducing our carbon footprint.

“The price rises reduce access to vital public services and makes the daily commute increasingly unaffordable.”

Graeme Macfarlan, commercial director for First Glasgow, said: "The change to a number of fares on the January 7 incorporated a range of price freezes, price reductions and some price increases.

"As part of a number of initiatives to speed up journeys we have heavily incentivised the purchase of tickets on our mTicket app. "Like many organisations, we recognise the importance of being mobile as part of everyday modern life. We are therefore urging our customers to switch to mobile ticketing, which will provide easier access to our services.

“I acknowledge that some single tickets for children have increased from 70p to a £1, however, these have previously been held for a number of years. On reflection, given the recent closures of a number of Job Centres, it is our intention to review the proposed 10p and 20p increase in the tickets for the unemployed."