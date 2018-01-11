THE long term job security of hundreds of newly-appointed teachers has been called into question.

Under a new funding stream for schools in disadvantaged areas 666 new teachers were appointed in 2017 to help close the attainment gap between rich and poor.

The jobs have been made possible through the Scottish Government's £750 million Attainment Scotland Fund, which includes direct funding of £120m to schools through the Pupil Equity Fund (PEF).

New figures show schools in Glasgow, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and North and East Ayrshire were the areas with the most new teachers funded through the scheme.

However, questions were raised over whether the rise was sustainable because the funding comes from a new pot rather than core council budgets.

The Scottish Parliament's education committee has now written to John Swinney, the Education Secretary, asking for clarity on the future of these new posts.

The letter also asks for details of the timeline the Scottish Government is following towards closing the attainment gap, including timescales for assessment of the impact of the initial rounds of attainment funding, including PEF.

It states: "Evidence suggests there is a mixed pattern across the country in relation to PEF allocation.

"The committee considers its inability to scrutinise this matter due to the absence of detailed statistics on the allocation of PEF funding in 2018/19 highlights the limitations of this budget process.

"The committee is in a position where it cannot identify the extent to which PEF funding could be being used to replace previous funding.

"In relation to PEF having a sustained impact over the longer term, members questioned the extent to which staff are employed in PEF posts on a temporary basis.

"The committee seeks information from the government on the number of staff that are employed on temporary contracts from the 666 additional full-time equivalent staff that have been recruited using attainment funding.”

Mr Swinney said: "It’s great to see so many more schools using this money to invest in extra teachers and other specialist staff to improve literacy, numeracy and health and wellbeing.

"This was the original intention of attainment funding when the scheme was set up given the absolutely central role of teachers in supporting children’s learning and in the many schools I have visited I have seen for myself the positive difference this is making.”

The education committee letter also includes a recommendation for the ring fencing of funding to support vulnerable pupils who need extra help - known as Additional Support Needs (ASN).

The call came as The Scottish Green Party said teachers had been left at "breaking point" after a cut of almost 500 in the number of ASN staff in Scotland's schools.

with numbers falling from 3,942 in 2009 to 3,459 in 2016.

There are now fewer of these specialist teachers than when the SNP took office in 2007, when 3,527 were employed in schools across the country.

Scottish Green education spokesman Ross Greer said: "More than one in four children in our schools have additional support needs but after a decade in power, the cuts this government have passed on to local councils have resulted in fewer additional support needs teachers than at any previous point of the SNP's time in office."

ASN teachers work with pupils who have a physical or mental disability, as well as more vulnerable youngsters and those who have behavioural difficulties.