A MOTHER has spoken of her devastation after her 18-year-old daughter died in hospital after catching the flu virus.

Heather Teale paid tribute to her "beautiful girl" Bethany Walker, describing her as "the best daughter I could have ever wished for".

Ms Walker, from Applecross in Wester Ross, had been suffering from the virus at home before it developed into pneumonia.

She was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness where she died last Friday.

In a Facebook post, Bethany's mother said: "My beautiful daughter Bethany Walker was taken from me yesterday.

"I am broken, the bottom has fallen out of my world. I have my mum with me, and my wonderful son Danny Walker who are both feeling the same loss as I am. Life will never be the same again.

"Bethany, I love you to the moon and back, I always have and I always will, you were the best daughter I could have ever wished for and I will always be the proudest mum in the world.

"I have no more words. I'm truly devastated. Sleep tight my beautiful girl, your brother and I will love you forever, you will never be out of my thoughts as long as I live."

Ms Walker left Plockton High School last summer before going on to study midwifery in Aberdeen.

The school said Bethany was a "kind, caring and gifted" student who had been a "super role model" to younger pupils.