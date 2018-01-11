A BOMB squad has been dispatched to the centre of Scotland's capital city after a suspect package was discovered near Edinburgh Castle.
Police launched and investigation near the iconic building after the package was found on Kings Stable Road on Thursday evening.
The road was closed to the public and to traffic, as was the adjoining, Castle Terrace, while the investigation was carried out.
Police Scotland sent out a message on social media, saying: "We can confirm that we're dealing with a suspected suspicious package in the Edinburgh Police area.
"Kings Stables Road & Castle Terrace are closed to facilitate this. We do not currently believe the item is a danger to the public. Will provide updates when we can."
Officers later added: "This incident remains ongoing. Roads have been closed & a cordon put in place as a precaution while Explosive Ordinance Disposal assess the item. We will provide further updates once this has been completed."
