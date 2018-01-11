A wealthy Scottish businessman who headbutted his business partner at a Michelin star restaurant has been spared jail.

Mark Emlick, chairman of Edinburgh-based Consensus Capital Group, headbutted his friend Marcus Watson on October 17 at Aquavit restaurant in central London.

The 55-year-old, who lives in Battersea, south-west London, earlier admitted the assault and has now been given a 12-month community order for 80 hours unpaid work at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Chairwoman of the bench Joanna Varley also ordered him to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

The family friends, who have holidayed together and live just hundreds of metres away from each other, have been in business together for seven years and known each other for 20, the court heard.

However, things turned sour when Emlick previously invested £250,000 in one of Mr Watson's businesses and the deal "did not turn out as what it should have been", his defence barrister Andrew Copeland said.

Emlick, who lost around half of his investment, went along to the restaurant - the first time they had met since their previous dispute - hoping they could put the situation behind them and move on, he added.

They talked briefly at the bar at around 9pm before the altercation, which left the victim feeling ashamed, embarrassed and lacking confidence, the court was told.

Mr Copeland said the single act of violence was "purely momentary" and a result of provocation, adding that Emlick had since shown remorse.

In a statement released after his sentencing, Emlick said: "I have known Marcus Watson as a friend and business partner for over 20 years.

"What started as a disagreement over my lost investment in Adoreum Partners has unfortunately escalated into an argument and a momentary loss of control on my part which I very much regret and for which I apologise completely."