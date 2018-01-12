ALLY McCoist has moved to reassure Rangers fans that rumours of administration are just a false alarm.
Speaking to Alan Brazil on Talksport, the former Ger blasted Celtic fans for spreading rumours and insisted everything is fine at Ibrox.
Speculation circulated online this week and eventually led Oddschecker to suspend betting on Rangers being relegated.
However, McCoist was adamant it is nothing more than hearsay.
He said: "That's the Celtic division.
"They’ve played to the gallery and you’ve just played right back!
“Everything’s fine at the moment.
"I’m telling you right now, I can reassure you the Rangers lads are over in Florida preparing for the season starting again."
Rangers are currently in the USA playing in the Florida Cup and defeated a depleted Atletico Mineiro side in their first match in the early hours of the morning.
Back in Glasgow, they have continued the rebuilding of their youth setup, adding Kevin Thomson, Gregory Vignal and Stuart Taylor to the coaching staff at Auchenhowie.
Brazil questioned McCoist on the recent developments in Dave King's ownership of the club, with the Chairman ordered to make an £11m offer to the club's remaining shareholders.
McCoist said: "I think Dave King’s got to legally offer shareholders 20p in the pound for their shares because of the takeover.
"At this moment in time, I don’t see any problems and hopefully that will be the case.
“A false alarm. And I think deep down, every supporter in the country would hope it’s a false alarm."
