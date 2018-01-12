AN UNUSED car park at Ibrox stadium could be turned into a memorial garden by Rangers Football Club.
The city football club have submitted plans to Glasgow City Council to build a memorial wall which would contain a section for the interment of the mortal ashes of Rangers FC supporters.
The club say that they want to turn an unused car park at Copland Road into a memorial garden which would have a wall, gates, fencing, public realm improvements and associated works.
The memorial garden would operate 8am to 8pm daily if the plans are given the go-ahead.
Drawings for the ambitious plans reveal that the club also want to have an Ibrox Disaster memorial within the garden.
A total of 66 lives were lost and more than 200 people were injured during the 1971 Ibrox disaster which was a crush among the crowd at an Old Firm game.
The plans also show there will be an interactive pod with an Android tablet and charging points for smartphone devices.
A decision for the plans is expected in March.
