KEZIA Dugdale was paid more than her annual salary as an MSP for less than two weeks on a reality TV show.

The former Scottish Labour leader received more than £80,000 for her controversial stint on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Despite pledging to promote “Labour values” on her trip to the Australian jungle, she is best remembered for crawling through fish guts and drinking anus and penis smoothies.

She was the second person to be voted off after barely two weeks in the “camp”.

She said she had donated £5,100 of her fee to three charities selected by her parliamentary staff - Who Cares? Scotland; Glasgow Women’s Aid; and the Archie Foundation.

She has also donated her £2,500 parliamentary salary for her time in Australia to the Rock Trust, an Edinburgh-based homelessness charity.

Her spokesman said she had received a fee of £70,000, equivalent to £45,000 after tax.

However her register of interests said her total remuneration was £80,000 to £85,000.

This includes travel and accommodation costs and a daily fee of AUS $150 (£87).

The Tories called her charitable donation "a drop in the ocean".

Ms Dugdale said: “I’m pleased that a number of charities which do amazing work across Scotland will benefit financially from this.

“I'm delighted to be back in the Parliament serving my constituents across the Lothians.

“I held more than 30 surgeries across the region in 2017 and I will continue to be an open and accessible MSP throughout 2018 and beyond. I also look forward to developing a number of campaigns around the Year of Young People in 2018."

Ms Dugdale’s TV appearance overshadowed the result of Scottish Labour’s leadership contest in November and was condemned by many of her party colleagues.

She was later reprimanded by the party for taking an unauthorised leave of absence.

This week, both of Holyrood’s deputy presiding officers refused to support Ms Dugdale’s appointment to the parliament’s governing body because of her trip.

SNP MSPs Christine Grahame and Linda Fabiani both abstained on a vote nominating Ms Dugdale to the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body.

Speaking in a personal capacity, they said: We did not think it appropriate that, given Ms Dugdale abandoned her Parliamentary duties for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, she should then be our representative on the Parliament's Corporate Body".

In her newly updated register of interests at Holyrood, Ms Dugdale said: “Between 19 November and 13 December 2017 I took part in the ITV Production “I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here”.

“I received a total of between £80,001 and £85,000 in remuneration (which included a fee of £70,000, travel and accommodation and a daily payment whilst not in the camp) from ITV.”

Ms Dugdale, 36, earns a basic MSP’s salary of £61,778.

However she faces a large bill as a result of the break-up of her previous relationship, before she began dating SNP MSP Jenny Gilruth.

Last month, sheriff officers served Ms Dugdale with a writ as part of a £30,000 court claim by her former partner, Louise Riddell.

It is understood Ms Dugdale and Ms Riddell, who had been engaged, failed to agree on a division of assets, including a flat bought with a £99,510 mortgage in 2013.

Ms Dugdale is also being sued for £25,000 by a controversial blogger in a defamation action.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: “Kezia Dugdale repeatedly suggested she would give a sizeable portion of her £80,000 fee to charity – but this is a drop in the ocean.

“In any other job, an employee going AWOL for the sake of pocketing tens of thousands of pounds would result in immediate dismissal.

“This announcement is another humiliating reminder for Labour of what was a shameful episode.”