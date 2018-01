IRN BRU fans have described the new reduced-sugar version as both "horrible" and "not bad" as they sampled the drink for the first time.

Scotland's so-called other national drink is being produced with less than 50 per cent of its regular sugar content from this month.

The new recipe has cut the sugar content per can from 8.5 teaspoons to four, reducing calorie content from just under 140 to around 65 calories.

