THE search for those missing after mudslides in California is becoming increasingly desperate, with growing doubts that anyone else will be found alive.

Seventeen people aged between three and 89 were confirmed dead after the mudslides ravaged the coastal town of Montecito, with more than 40 others unaccounted for. “In disaster circumstances there have been many miraculous stories lasting many days and we certainly are searching for a miracle right now,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said. He noted that some people had been rescued on Thursday.

Santa Barbara fire captain Gary Pitney said most, if not all, rescues on Wednesday and Thursday were of people who were safe but just wanted to get out of the area. Pitney said: “They were OK but they wanted to get out.”

Loading article content