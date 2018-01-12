UK holidaymakers will enjoy lower costs in two out of five popular destinations this year, according to a study.
The fall is driven by sterling’s year-on-year gains against 70 per cent of the top 40 holiday currencies, according to Post Office Travel Money.
The pound has strengthened by 9.4 per cent against the US dollar, 10.3 per cent against the Kenyan shilling and 17.3 per cent against the Turkish lira compared with January 2017.
Loading article content
Long-haul destinations offer the largest decrease in prices as the stronger pound combines with lower charges in shops, restaurants and bars.
Prices have dropped 36 per cent in resorts at Dubai, 31 per cent in St Lucia and 27 per cent in New Zealand.
Japanese capital Tokyo is the second cheapest destination for UK tourists. Only Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach resort is cheaper.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?