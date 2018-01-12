MANY pensioners would be thinking of putting their feet up, but one septuagenarian is in training to cycle the length of Britain.
Jim Bennie, 74, is preparing to pedal the 874 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats.
He has been doing 60 miles a day on his lightweight Bianchi superbike since October last year and is hoping to complete the feat in 10 days in July, along with a team of six friends.
The grandfather, from Grangemouth, wants to raise money and awareness of mental health charities in memory of a close friend who took his own life a day before his wedding.
“To this day it really hurts me,” he said. “I thought at the time that if I could do something to help people who find themselves in this kind of situation then I’m going to do it.”
Mr Bennie, a retired plumber, was the world over-70s natural bodybuilding champion in 2013 after taking up the sport two years earlier. He has the backing of around-the-world cyclist Mark Beaumont, who has offered him training advice.
Beaumont said: “Because he’s got such a rich life experience, I don’t worry about the psychology of this for him. Jimmy’s used to being out of his comfort zone.”
