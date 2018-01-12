Three Scots sisters who set up a watch-making company in their bedroom will have their work on sale at one of the world’s most popular museums.
Watches by the Paulin sisters will be on sale at the Museum of Modern Art (Moma) gallery in New York from next Thursday.
Eleanor, Charlotte and Elizabeth initially worked from Charlotte’s Glasgow flat, but now they have a workshop and store in the city’s west end.
The company, set up only four years ago, is made up entirely of Glasgow School of Art graduates. Their former institution already stocks the watches.
Eleanor, 25, who handles the day-to-day running of the business, said: “It is a huge deal for us to be approved by the Museum of Modern Art.
“The company is made up entirely of art school graduates, so to be approached by Moma is amazing.
“It feels like a massive validation of what we are doing.
“It was set up in Charlotte’s spare room. We did everything there at the beginning.
“It was our office, our sorting room and our stock room for about a year until we got a storage unit and then the shop.
“I had limited business knowledge, but I had a vision for what we wanted to do as a company.”
Charlotte, 33, said their Geo Mini watches were “different to anything else” and combined the classic and contemporary.
The Paulin sisters’ artistic leanings were inspired by their great-grandfather sculptor George Henry Paulin.
He was a favourite of The Queen and Prince Philip, who both sat for him on more than one occasion, and one of his commissions included the Queen’s coronation.
