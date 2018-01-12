SCOTTISH Ministers have set themselves on a collision course with another devolved UK government over the right to fish for scallops in the North Irish Sea.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing has said that new rules being brought in by officials on the Isle of Man which require fishing boats to register their catch once a day breach national agreements and will have a detrimental effect on fishermen’s livelihoods.

He has threatened to call in external arbitrators to mediate the dispute after accusing his counterpart on the Isle of Man of not listening to Scottish Concerns.

