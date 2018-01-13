JEREMY Corbyn is expected to tighten his grip on Labour with the election of three Momentum-backed candidates to the party’s ruling National Executive Committee.

The results of the election contest are due on Monday and one of three new NEC members is set to be Jon Lansman, head of Momentum and a key ally of the party leader.

The new positions were created in a move to expand the NEC to better represent the grassroots membership, which has grown to around 600,000. The move was supported by the leadership.

Loading article content