BRASS neck of the week award goes to failed celebrity and former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale. The Lothians MSP yesterday boasted she had donated £7500 to charity as a result of going on reality TV to drink blended animal parts. But a third of that was the salary she got for being an MSP while not actually being an MSP, and the rest was a fraction of her £85K package for three weeks in the sun. What did her spindoctor Alan Roden used to say about the gig? “Promoting Labour values.” Obviously New Labour values.

WHILE we’re on the subject, an eagle-eyed reader has spotted a small but intriguing change to Ms Dugdale’s Twitter account. She used to describe herself as “Always @scottishlabour”. But recently this was downgraded to “@scottishlabour”. Our source wonders whether it's a sign her commitment phobia might tempt her to become an Independent MSP next.

THEY cost us almost £2.5m a year, but just what do the SNP Government’s army of spinners get up to behind closed doors? Unspun had a fascinating insight over Christmas when a phone call to their office went unanswered but somehow created an open line. The elite civil servants could be heard giggling along to carols made of cat meows. One was also impersonating the Sacha Baron Cohen character Borat. Taxpayers’ money well spent!

Loading article content