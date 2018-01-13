London mayor Sadiq Khan responded to pro-Donald Trump protesters interrupting a speech he was giving by taking a swipe at the US president.

Mr Khan’s address to a Fabian Society conference in central London had to be suspended for several minutes as a handful of demonstrators from the White Pendragons group called for the mayor to be arrested as they made statements in support of Mr Trump and Brexit.

When Mr Khan resumed his speech after the protesters were escorted from the venue by police, he took a dig at the American president who recently described himself as a “very stable genius”.

