Theresa May had to reassure a London resident about funding concerns after he told her his teacher daughter had had to use her own money to buy things for school.

The Prime Minister told Mahendra Mehta the Government is boosting school funding, as she made a surprise visit to a street in Sutton, south London, on Saturday morning.

Mr Mehta, 68, said afterwards that he was sorry his daughter, a teacher at Westbourne Primary School, had not been there to meet Mrs May to raise the issue herself.

Loading article content