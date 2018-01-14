THE Orange Order has been told to stop selling merchandise by Poppy Scotland after it emerged the organisation’s products are infringing trademark.

Poppy Scotland, which runs the annual military veterans appeal for the Royal British Legion, said poppy cufflinks sold by The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland for £10 “have not been sanctioned” by the charity, which has a range of official merchandise for sale, including similar cufflinks which sell for £16.

Every penny of profits from the sale of branded merchandise by the official appeal is used to support veterans.

A source close to the charity said the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland claimed money raised from the sale of the cufflinks was “put in a tin” and was going to be handed over when all of the merchandise was sold. It is understood there are 40 sets remaining.

However, Poppy Scotland has asked the Grand Orange Lodge to remove the stock from sale because it is “unlicensed”.

The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland has an online shop with a range of products, including branded men's watches and ties, union flag mugs and cufflinks, and books promoting the organisation.

Over the Christmas period, the Orange Order was also selling a set of three Christmas cards featuring a smiling Queen Elizabeth, a cartoon of an “orange nosed reindeer” and a picture of a snowman dressed in a bowler hat and orange sash with the message “sNOw surrender!”.

The poppy cufflinks have been removed from the online shop but still feature on the Facebook page.

The order's magazine, The Orange Torch, is a cheerleader for Poppy Scotland and members of lodges are a visible presence at Remembrance Sunday commemorations.

But the sale of unlicensed merchandise has brought the organisation into conflict with a veterans’ charity for the second time in six months. In July of last year Legion Scotland criticised members of an Orange Order flute band for dressing as Nazis.

A spokesman said at the time: “To trivialise such a devastating period in history in this way is both shocking and unacceptable.”

The Sunday Herald contacted the Orange Lodge about the unlicensed poppy merchandise but did not receive a response.

A spokesman for Poppy Scotland said last night that it had received assurances from the organisation that proceeds from the sale of the cufflinks will “come directly” to the charity.

He added: “However, it does appear that this is an unlicensed product and not one that has been sanctioned for sale by either Poppy Scotland or the Royal British Legion, whose trademark it infringes.

“Poppy Scotland and the Royal British Legion licence a small number of businesses to manufacture and sell official poppy merchandise, in order to maximise the return to charities. This has clearly been a well-intentioned gesture of support by the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, but any remaining stock has been removed from sale.

“Furthermore, the organisation has requested guidance and input from us as to how they can acquire and sell licensed Poppy Scotland products in future.”