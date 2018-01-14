FOUR senior women politicians are set to contest Scottish Labour's vacant deputy position.

Labour MSPs Jenny Marra, Monica Lennon and Jackie Baillie, as well as MP Lesley Laird, are expected to go head to head.

Senior party sources confirmed those four were the names in the frame to succeed Alex Rowley, who resigned last month.

Scottish Labour's executive committee will consider how to fill the vacancy when it next meets on January 27.

There are already calls from members to pick the deputy leader from an all-women shortlist.

However, some senior party figures are understood to want to postpone the election until the summer.

There are concerns about having a contest so soon after Richard Leonard defeated Anas Sarwar in November following a bitter campaign.

Laird, the shadow Scottish secretary, is serving as acting deputy leader.

A number of party members have said Laird should remain in post and that it should not be contested.

However, others insist that party members must have their say in any election.

Laird is seen as a strong candidate due to her membership of Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet.

Last night, when asked about her plans, Laird said: "I'm sure there's speculation."

Laird, the MP for Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, added that she wanted to "pause" and focus on her current responsibilities.

However, Lennon is is likely to be in strong contention after being promoted to Leonard's shadow cabinet as shadow secretary for communities.

The Central Scotland MSP was vocal in her support for Leonard's leadership campaign and has voiced backing for Corbyn.

Seen as a rising star, she has also campaigned on issues such as period poverty.

Lennon, when contacted, declined to comment on the deputy leadership vacancy.

Baillie, a pro-Trident Labour politician, who backed Sarwar in the leadership contest, is expected to mount a strong challenge.

The Dumbarton MSP has previously stood in for Labour leaders at Holyrood's First Minister's question time.

Last night, Baillie, the shadow economy secretary, said: "I'm focussed on my portfolio."

However, Labour sources have said that Marra, who fell out of favour under Kezia Dugdale's leadership could be a dark horse in any contest.

The North East MSP Marra was once tipped as a future leader after impressing as a shadow minister for health and justice after her election to Holyrood in 2011.

Marra has served as Holyrood's public audit committee convener since the 2016 election.

A Labour source said that "her personal popularity" in party circles, "collegiate approach towards colleagues" and an "effective speaking style" could put her in contention.

While not a Corbynite, Marra is perceived to be on the "soft left" of the party.

Marra could not be reached for comment.

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: "The issue of the deputy leadership will be a matter for the next meeting of the Scottish executive committee.”