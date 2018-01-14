OPPOSITION leaders at Westminster are to force a vote in the Commons against a hard Brexit.

Their proposed amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill, if passed, would block the UK from being taken out of the single market and customs union.

The SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru and Lib Dem are behind the move agreed at a summit held by the parties.

Jeremy Corbyn was "empty chaired" at the meeting aimed at fighting a hard Brexit after refusing to attend.

Labour blasted the event in the Commons as a "publicity-seeking meeting" and a "political gimmick".

SNP Westminster Leader, Ian Blackford said the cross-party bid represented a significant step in the fight against a hard Brexit.

There was also a fresh call to Labour to back the amendment. Blackford said: “Time is running out to prevent the economic catastrophe of an extreme Tory Brexit.

"We know UK Government plans to drag Scotland and the UK out of the single market and customs union would destroy hundreds of thousands of jobs, and cause lasting damage to the incomes, livelihoods, and living standards of millions of people across the country.

“With just 10 months to go before a deal is due between the UK and EU, sensible MPs of all parties must now unite to protect our vital place in the single market."

Lib Dem leader Vince Cable echoed the call.

He said: "We urge the leadership of a fifth opposition party, Labour, join us so we can change course from the dangerous Brexit being pursued by the Conservatives.”

Green Party co-leader, Caroline Lucas also called on Labour to vote for the bid to stop a hard Brexit.

Lucas said: "We urge the Labour leadership to join us in backing this crucial amendment – and show that they too are willing to put the national interest first.”

Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader, Liz Saville-Roberts added: "We remain hopeful that the Labour Party will work with us and take the opportunity to defeat the Tories.”

However, a spokesman from the UK Government's Brexit department said that rejecting the bill would cause "legal chaos" and "harm the interests of everyone".

Corbyn has insisted that Labour wants the UK to retain strong links with the EU after Brexit.

The Labour leader says his party favours a deal with the EU that protects jobs and the living standards of workers.