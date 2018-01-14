THIS year marks the fifth anniversary of the formation of Police Scotland, and so it seems right to take a step back and assess the largest public sector reform that the SNP have undertaken in their time in Government.
However, it is difficult to keep an eye on the big picture, when met by the velocity and frequency of negative stories about Police Scotland, the Scottish Police Authority, and most recently the Cabinet Secretary for Justice. Every day there is another scandal or apparent dereliction of duty.
This week’s crisis is the intervention of the Justice Secretary Michael Matheson in an operational decision by the Scottish Police Authority. The SPA board voted unanimously to allow Police Scotland’s Chief Constable, Phil Gormley, to return from special leave. But after conversations between the Minister and the then chair of the SPA, the decision was overturned. A conversation that the Government admits was not minuted, so we have no record of what went on.
Fundamentally, however, the crisis in our police force comes down to mismanagement.
Ministers and the government clearly have the responsibility to set the strategy and build the framework in which Police Scotland operates. However, a line must be drawn at involving politicians in operational matters, which must be totally independent of government, both in reality and in appearance.
The problems at the SPA are not new. We called for a more robust SPA back in 2015 as part of the Pearson Review into policing. And for over a year now, the Scottish Government has known about problems with the SPA and Police Scotland, but has done little to resolve them. The Government should now ensure that an independent review is conducted into the relationship between it, the SPA and Police Scotland.
Labour’s major reservations about the formation of the single force were the loss of local accountability and the danger of government interference.
The former fear was justified early on, with the Glasgow model of policing being replicated across the country, even if it was not appropriate. We have seen fewer police officers in our towns and cities working on community priorities and we have seen stations close.
Now the latter fear – government intervention – has come to fruition.
Matheson has embroiled himself in the shambles, and his intervention means that the role of the government in policing will be under the microscope more than ever.
It is vital that we get the governance of the police right, so the public can have trust in the police from top to bottom. It should be the least we expect, and the least our hardworking police officers in Scotland deserve.
Daniel Johnson is Scottish Labour's shadow justice secretary
