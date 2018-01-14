THIS year marks the fifth anniversary of the formation of Police Scotland, and so it seems right to take a step back and assess the largest public sector reform that the SNP have undertaken in their time in Government.

However, it is difficult to keep an eye on the big picture, when met by the velocity and frequency of negative stories about Police Scotland, the Scottish Police Authority, and most recently the Cabinet Secretary for Justice. Every day there is another scandal or apparent dereliction of duty.

This week’s crisis is the intervention of the Justice Secretary Michael Matheson in an operational decision by the Scottish Police Authority. The SPA board voted unanimously to allow Police Scotland’s Chief Constable, Phil Gormley, to return from special leave. But after conversations between the Minister and the then chair of the SPA, the decision was overturned. A conversation that the Government admits was not minuted, so we have no record of what went on.

