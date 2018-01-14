AN elderly man has died after going to the aid of his partner who was threatened with a knife during a robbery at a shop in Saltcoats, Ayrshire.

The incident happened around 3.40pm on Friday while the 63-year-old woman was working at Wylie's Newsagents in Springvale Street.

A man threatened her with a knife and demanded money and ran out of the shop with a small amount of cash, leaving the shop assistant uninjured but very distressed, police said.

Loading article content

It is believed the woman's 71-year-old partner heard about the robbery and came to her aid before collapsing. The pensioner was taken to Crosshouse Hospital, but died a short time later.

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, and of medium build. He wore a blue rain jacket with the hood up, blue jeans and had a black scarf covering his face.

Detective Inspector Fraser Normansell, Saltcoats CID, said: “This was a very traumatic experience for the 63-year-old shop assistant who not only suffered the ordeal of the robbery itself but also witnessed the elderly man collapsing in the aftermath of the incident.” He has urged witnesses and drivers who were in the area at 3.40pm on Friday to call 101.