LIAM NEESON added his own take to the sexual harassment scandal that has rocked Hollywood, claiming it has led to “a bit of a witch hunt”.
Asked about it on The Late Late Show on Ireland's RTE, Neeson, 65, said: “There's some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something and suddenly they're being dropped from their programme....”
Neeson also said he is “on the fence” about allegations levelled at Dustin Hoffman, who has been accused of sexual assault by two women and sexual misconduct by a third, who said he exposed himself to her when she was a teenager. Hoffman has denied the allegations.
Neeson said: “I think Dustin Hoffman... I'm not saying I've done similar things like what he did. Apparently he touched a girl's breast and stuff, but it's childhood stuff.”
On the chat show, illustrating his claim about the "bit of a witch hunt", Neeson defended US radio presenter and writer Garrison Keillor, who was dropped by Minnesota Public Radio last year over an allegation of “inappropriate behavior”.
Neeson’s comments come after screen legend Catherine Deneuve said that men are being unfairly targeted by sexual misconduct allegations.
