A MOTORIST “deliberately” drove at a police officer who was investigating alleged jewellery thefts in Lanarkshire.

The officer was not injured but police are treating the incident in Bellshill as attempted murder.

Jewellery and cash were allegedly stolen from homes in Glasgow and Bellshill, leading to six arrests. Since July last year around £600,000 of jewellery has been stolen from Asian homes.

Police said a car was “deliberately driven” at a male police officer in Gartcosh Way.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “An 18-year-old man, three women aged 17, 17 and 21, along with two male youths aged 14 and 15, have been arrested and are presently detained in police custody in connection with alleged theft by housebreaking.”

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.