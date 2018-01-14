A MAN aged 44 has been arrested and is being held in custody in connection with the attempted murder of Steven “Bonzo” Daniel.
Police said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Daniel, 37, is the nephew of the late Glasgow crime boss Jamie Daniel.
In May last year he was driving a dark blue Skoda Octavia in Port Dundas area of Glasgow when he was attacked and knifed in the head and neck, causing permanent disfigurement. The latest arrest took place in Kent following an intelligence-led operation. It takes the number of men arrested in connection with the attempted murder to six.
John Hardie, 34, was the fifth man alleged to have carried out the murder bid.
He appeared in court in October and was remanded in custody, as were Andrew Sinclair, 30, Michael Bennett, 30, Robert Bennett, 27, and Brian Ferguson, 35, who have also been charged with attempting to murder Daniel. They also face charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
