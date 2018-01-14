REDUCING infections and dealing with resistance to antibiotics is a “key healthcare priority” for the Scottish Government, Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, told the Sunday Herald.

She said: “Our work in Scotland on these areas is globally recognised following our efforts to tackle this over a number of years. Antibiotic prescribing rates have reduced, national stewardship programmes have been introduced and we have invested £4.2 million to set up a Scottish Healthcare Associated Infection Prevention Institute. This is the largest single investment for research into both antimicrobial resistance and infection rates in Scotland ever.”

The Scottish Management of Antimicrobial Resistance Action Plan 2014-18 is also due to be “reviewed and refreshed”, Calderwood added.

