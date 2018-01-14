The Queen was the special guest for a special Songs of Praise episode marking a Christian charity’s milestone.
The programme, due to be aired on Sunday, commemorates the 150 years of the Scripture Union.
Wearing a fuchsia ensemble, the Queen joined a congregation of friends and supporters of the organisation to mark its work encouraging children and young people to explore their faith.
The pre-recorded event, hosted by singer Katherine Jenkins, featured readings by Baroness Floella Benjamin.
The Queen, who has a strong faith which she often reflects upon in her annual Christmas address to the nation and Commonwealth, sat at the head of the congregation.
The Rev Tim Hastie-Smith, national director of the Scripture Union, said: “It was absolutely brilliant the Queen was able to join us, the fact that she found the time to be with us this afternoon, with a whole load of children and people celebrating God’s love, is an incredible thrill.”
:: Songs of Praise airs on BBC One, on Sunday 14 at 4.30pm.
