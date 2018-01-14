Theresa May has humiliated the Queen with the controversy over inviting US president Donald Trump to the UK, Labour has said.

The party’s shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry branded Mr Trump a “danger” and a “racist”, saying she did not want him in Britain.

Ms Thornberry told BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show: “I don’t want him to come to the country. I don’t think that he should have been given an invitation in the way that he was. That it was wrong for Theresa May to so prematurely give him a state visit.

