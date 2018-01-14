The Tories need to beef-up their digital presence to take the fight to the Labour, the party’s new chairman has insisted.

Brandon Lewis, who took over the role in last week’s Government reshuffle, said the Tories would equip activists with a cyber “toolkit”, including graphics, gifs and videos to increase their visibility with voters.

Mr Lewis told The Sunday Telegraph: “What I want to see out there is more and more of our activists and people who support some of the principles we’re outlining, whether it’s a particular policy or a whole package of Government reforms, getting out there in the digital world saying so and spreading that message with us.

