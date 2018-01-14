Here are some statistics from Donald Trump’s first year in the White House. All numbers are correct at the time of writing.

37% – Donald Trump’s current approval rating, according to American pollster Gallup. This is the lowest rating for any US president since the end of the Second World War. Gallup records Barack Obama as having a rating of 50% at the end of his first year as president, while Bill Clinton had a rating of 54%. George W Bush enjoyed a rating of 83%, the highest for any president since the war.

(PA Graphics)

113 – bills Mr Trump has so far signed into law. President Obama signed 124 into law during his first year.

