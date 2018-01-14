THE family of one of the bin lorry crash victims, Gillian Ewing, have agreed an £800,000 compensation deal with Glasgow City Council.
This follows a legal fight by Ms Ewing's daughter after her mother and five other people were killed by a truck driven by Harry Clarke.
It was found at a fatal accident inquiry that Clarke lost consciousness at the wheel before the crash in December 2014.
Last month the compensation case was settled out of court.
A spokesman for the Ewings' lawyers, Digby Brown, said: "We can confirm we have now settled all our civil claims associated with the family of Gillian, who they described as a much loved mother, daughter sister and partner.
"This has been a life-changing and traumatic three years for the family.
"Now at least they can hopefully start looking to the future and rebuilding their lives."
Among those who died in the crash were Stephenie Tait, 29, Jacqueline Morton, 51, both from Glasgow, Erin McQuade, 18, and her grandparents 69-year-old Lorraine and Jack Sweeney, 68, from Dumbarton, and Gillian Ewing, 52, from Edinburgh.
All of their families were told in December 2016 that they could not launch private prosecutions against the driver.
Clarke, 60, had his driving licence revoked however was found behind the wheel nine months after the fatal crash.
He later admitted culpable and reckless driving.
In March last year he was banned from driving for three years, ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and electronically tagged for four months.
