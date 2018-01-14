GRAEME MURTY could add three more players to his Rangers squad next week as he prepares moves for Jason Cummings, Russell Martin and Greg Docherty.

The Ibrox boss has already completed loan deals for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sean Goss and striker Jamie Murphy, who is set to make his switch permanent in the summer, since the transfer window opened this month.

Martin has fallen down the pecking order at Norwich this season and the last of his seven appearances for the Canaries came in the 4-0 defeat to Millwall back in August.

Now he could be one of a hat-trick of arrivals at Ibrox in the coming days as Rangers look to step up their transfer activity following their time in the United States during the Premiership winter break.

Murty confirmed after the Florida Cup win over Corinthians on Saturday that Rangers had made an approach to Hamilton with a view to completing a deal for midfielder Docherty.

Swansea and Millwall have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old but the Light Blues are poised to step up their bid to land the Accies kid and make an official move in the coming days.

And two more players are firmly on Murty's radar as he bids to bolster his ranks for a crucial second half of the season.

A loan switch for Martin is close and the Scotland defender could make the move north of the border from Norwich in the coming days.

And he could be joined by former Hibernian star Cummings as he gets set to leave Nottingham Forest after just seven months at the City Ground.

Cummings was signed by former Gers boss Mark Warburton in the summer but has struggled to make an impression in the Championship.

Warburton was sacked last month after a poor start to the campaign and replaced by Spaniard Aitor Karanka.

Cummings was not part of the Forest squad that went down 1-0 to Aston Villa on Saturday and Rangers are now preparing a move to land the 22-year-old this month.

The forward has netted just four times in 17 outings for Forest but has a proven track record in Scottish football and will add to the attacking threat in Murty’s side.

The deal for Murphy and return of Michael O’Halloran has given Rangers more competition in the wider areas but with Kenny Miller out long-term and Eduardo Herrera failing to impress, Murty was keen to reinforce his forward line once again and provide assistance for Colombian Alfredo Morelos.

Murty is eager to make the most of his chance to remodel his Ibrox ranks and has also brought Andy Halliday back from Gabala and allowed Aaron Nemane and Carlos Pena leave this month.