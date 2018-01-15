SCOTLAND's national galleries has ceased working with one of the most powerful figures in the art world, the collector Anthony d'Offay, over allegations of sexual harassment.

The National Galleries of Scotland said it has suspended contact with Mr d'Offay, the influential art collector and dealer, who founded the Artist Rooms collection which he donated to the galleries and the Tate in London ten years ago.

Mr d'Offay, 78, is facing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, dating from between 1997 to 2004, from three former female colleagues.

He has now also stepped down from his role, as ex-officio curator, at the Artist Rooms project.

Mr d'Offay said he is "appalled" by the allegations and said: "I categorically deny the claims being made."

However the galleries said they are aware of the "serious allegations" and have suspended contact with Mr d'Offay until "these matters have been clarified."

The Metropolitan Police are investigating Mr d'Offay after receiving a complaint from a woman that he sent her malicious messages.

A spokesperson for the police said that no arrests have been made, but enquiries into "an allegation of malicious communications" are ongoing.

One of the woman, a former employee at his London gallery, has spoken out despite signing a non-disclosure agreement when she left his employment.

She told The Observer newspaper that in 2000, he approached her while she was on the phone and "he grabbed me."

She added: "Pulled me really tight and started kissing my neck. I pushed him away. Because I was on the phone I could not scream. Pushing him away was the only thing I could do."

Another former colleague said she had previously not spoken out about his increasingly inappropriate behaviour because of his position in the arts world.

The woman said she had rejected his unwanted advances and subsequently he had tried to punish her professionally.

She said: "He...said that I needed to surrender to him and in time I would.

"I did not feel I could tell anyone about this because he was one of the most powerful men in the art world."

The woman recounted several tales of disturbing behaviour by Mr d'Offay.

She added: "I had not felt able to speak about this.

"After all, the art world is a very small place and Anthony d'Offay has been a major philanthropist.

"However in December I became aware of allegations made by the young woman to the police and I felt compelled to speak out."

Another woman said she had made many complaints about Mr d'Offay's comments to her.

She said her complaints were ignored and she left work at his gallery after a confrontation with the collector.

Mr d'Offay's collection, which has been seen in more than 100 exhibitions by 29m visitors, includes works by a Who's Who of modern art, including Damien Hirst, Joseph Beuys, Gilbert and George, Ed Ruscha, Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons and many more.

Mr d'Offay said: "I am completely unaware of any police investigation.

"If there is one, then police time is being wasted."

He said he had left the Artist Rooms project because he was 78 it was "time to retire" from the post.

A spokesman for the National Galleries of Scotland said that it would cease working with Mr d'Offay until the issues had been "clarified."

He said: "Tate and National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) have been made aware of serious allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by Anthony d'Offay.

"In 2008 Mr d’Offay was the donor of the Artist Rooms collection which is now owned and jointly managed by Tate and NGS.

"Mr d’Offay stepped down from any connection with Artist Rooms in December 2017.

"In the light of these allegations, Tate and NGS have decided that it is appropriate to suspend any further contact with Mr d’Offay until these matters have been clarified.

"The work of Tate and NGS is underpinned by values of fairness, equality and respect and the right to work free of sexual harassment.

"We expect these values to be demonstrated in the behaviour of everyone who is involved in our organisations."