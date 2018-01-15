PLANS have been unveiled to rededicate the “world’s greatest war memorial” – Scafell Pike – and a dozen other Lake District summits given to the National Trust after the First World War.
England’s highest mountain was gifted to the trust by landowner Lord Leconfield in 1919 in “perpetual memory of the men of the Lake District who fell for God and King, for freedom, peace and right in the Great War”.
Twelve more peaks – Lingmell, Broad Crag, Great End, Seathwaite Fell, Allen Crags, Glaramara, Kirk Fell, Great Gable, Green Gable, Base Brown, Brandreth and Grey Knotts – were donated by the Fell and Rock Climbing Club in 1923.
On the centenary of the final year of the First World War, the trust is planning a series of commemorations “re-dedicating” the mountains, including rebuilding a cairn on Scafell Pike. On Armistice Day in November, the trust will light a beacon on Scafell Pike, as Lord Leconfield did on Peace Day 1919, shortly before he donated the mountain to the charity.
