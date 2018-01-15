CHEF Angela Hartnett has dismissed the notion that Britain has become a “foodie nation”.
The Michelin-starred former head chef at The Connaught, who trained under Gordon Ramsay, criticised Britain’s food culture, saying it was all “about money”.
Hartnett, 49, who first honed her skills by making bread and pasta with her Italian grandmother, said it was “wrong” to “patronise” people on low incomes about organic food.
Loading article content
“When people say we are a ‘foodie nation, we have a food culture’, I genuinely don’t think we do”, she told Desert Island Discs.
“I don’t think we’re like the Italians or the Spanish where everyone, from the person who lives in one flat [to the person in a] villa, will buy a chicken – and everyone can afford it.
“Our food culture is about money. People who have money can afford good food in this country. When you haven’t got any money [and] you’re living on a low income, to patronise and sit there and say, ‘You’ve got to have an organic chicken’ is wrong.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.