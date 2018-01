Labour can “definitely” take back Scotland from the SNP and the Tories under Jeremy Corbyn, an MP has said.

Hugh Gaffney, who defeated the SNP to take the Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill constituency at the last election, said Labour were “all over the place” and “heading down” before Mr Corbyn.

The former postal worker said “you will see the red flag flying for Labour” north of the border at the next election.

