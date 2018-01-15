GLASGOW Airport is planning to change flight paths in a bid to reduce delays for passengers.

A consultation has been launched on changes that will see 50-year-old technology replaced with satellite navigation for aircraft flying in and out of the airport.

It is envisaged that the move will reduce the number of planes having to queue in the air while in the air waiting to land and also when they are on the ground.

Airport bosses say current flight paths are not fit for purpose.

The new satellite technology will allow airports to predict more accurately when aircraft will reach their destination, with fewer planes held in the air while waiting for a landing slot.

Supporters also say the move to satellite systems will help to reduce fuel emissions.

According to airport management, the move will allow them to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 21 per cent.

A final decision on the changes will be made after the 13-week consultation.

Mark Johnston, Glasgow Airport operations director, said: “The flight paths used at Glasgow Airport have not changed in over 50 years and, as is the case with the wider UK airspace infrastructure, they are simply no longer fit for purpose.

“We now need to ensure the way we manage our airspace matches the advancements that have been made in aircraft technology.

“Modern aircraft are now equipped to use satellite navigation, meaning they can fly more efficient, reliable and direct routes.

“In moving to this new system, not only will we be able to improve the punctuality of flights, we will be able to reduce the amount of fuel burn from aircraft at Glasgow by over 4,000 tonnes.”

The proposals are part of a UK-wide Civil Aviation Authority future airspace strategy.

The ground-based navigation aid which Glasgow Airport currently uses to guide aircraft to and from the airfield will be decommissioned in 2019.

Mr Johnston added: “It is important to stress we will only make changes to the arrival or departure flight paths once we have considered the views of all those who respond to the airspace change consultation.”