A man is in a critical condition after being found with serious facial injuries in Renfrewshire in the early hours of the morning.

Police have appealed for information after the 37-year-old victim was found in Wilson Street, Renfrew at 1.10am on Sunday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated and hospital staff describe his condition as critical.

Loading article content

READ MORE: Sixth man arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Steven 'Bonzo' Daniel

Detective Inspector Louise Harvie at Paisley CID said: "At this time we are unsure how the 37-year-old man was injured - whether he has been assaulted or sustained his injuries from falling.

"I appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Wilson Street around 1am this morning and perhaps witnessed some activity there to contact police immediately.

READ MORE: Sixth man arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Steven 'Bonzo' Daniel

"I especially need to speak to three men who were standing outside the motorbike shop in Dunlop Street around this time as they may have information that could assist our inquiries."

Anyone with information should call 101.