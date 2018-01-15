A FACTORY worker has been reunited with his long-lost grandfather after tracking him down on social media.
Martin Burns was desperate to meet David Burns, whom he hadn’t seen since a family argument 18 years ago.
The dad-of-two set himself a New Year’s resolution on January 1 to track down David, a retired bus driver.
The 26-year-old posted the only photograph he had of his grandfather on social media and, within hours, learned the 73-year-old was living less than an hour’s drive away.
Mr Burns, from Renfrewshire, said: “I had decided 2018 was the year I would find my long-lost granddad.
“The last time I saw David I was eight years old. I wanted a relationship and wanted him to meet my children.
“I discussed it with my partner Amanda and she was in my corner.
“I posted on a missing persons Facebook page, thinking this would be a great first port of call.
"I couldn’t believe it when, two hours later, I had found him.”
Dean McCormick, 26, a machine operator, spotted the post and recognised Mr Burns’ grandfather, a retired bus driver, as one of his neighbours in Stirling.
Within hours, the two relatives had been reunited.
Mr Burns said: “I couldn’t believe someone actually knew him and, even better, had an address.“He met my partner and my kids and we are going to have a long-term relationship.
“The power of Facebook brought us together. It took me less than 24 hours to track him down.”
