MAJOR changes in men’s working patterns over the last 20 years have seen increasing numbers working part-time, a study shows.
Almost one in eight men work part-time today, compared with fewer than one in 12 two decades ago, according to the Resolution Foundation.
The think-tank said more men in lower-paid roles are working fewer hours or part-time, while higher-paid men are working more.
Loading article content
These changes have led to a “hollowing out” of the male labour force.
Stephen Clarke, policy analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said: “When people talk about the labour market hollowing out, they are normally referring to mid-skilled jobs moving to other parts of the world, or disappearing altogether as a result of automation, but Britain’s real hollowing out problem has much more to do with the hours people are working than the rates of pay different jobs bring.
“The increase in earnings inequality among men is about the increasing number of low-paid men who are either reducing their hours or moving into part-time work, in some cases against their wishes.
“Stronger pay rises and finding work will always be the best way for households to boost incomes, but being able to work the hours you want or need to get by also matter hugely.”
The study shows women still dominate part-time and low-paid work, but men are increasingly joining them.
Mr Clarke added: “For the sake of both sexes, we should be concerned about the numbers who find themselves there when they desperately need a full-time job.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.