SCOTLAND's centre for the art of mask making and puppets is hoping to present a new face to the world.

The Scottish Mask and Puppet Centre, in Kelvindale in Glasgow, is campaigning to raise £450,000 to transform its popular base in the west end of the city.

Its executive director, Dr Malcolm Knight, is hoping to raise the money required to transform the centre, based in a former cleansing department depot, with a new theatre space, and facilities for TV and film recording.

Dr Knight let The Herald see behind the scenes at the centre as it prepares to raise the funds required for the plan - it has already gathered £150,000 towards the cause, including a small capital grant from Creative Scotland.

The plans include a new garden area, a flexible theatre space with around 107 seats, a museum, and an education room.

The puppeteer, actor, teacher, maker of masks and archivist said applications for various funds are ready to send, and hopes that the centre can add an improved hub for people in the west end of the city.

He said: "We'd love to do this and add the multi-purpose hall, because actually there are very few spaces like this in Kelvindale and Kelvinside, which is ironic given the reputation of the west end [as a cultural area].

"I would also love to add a small community garden too."

He added: "We are still one of the very few spaces where children can come and see shows all the year around.

"I think it is really important for children to get into the habit of seeing theatre and go on to see things at the Tron Theatre or the CCA and so on.

"Children benefit from getting used to going to the theatre, that's the rationale behind this."

Dr Knight also said he hopes the plans will raise the profile of masks and puppetry in Scotland.

He added: "We do want to legitimise the art form - puppetry is an art form in its own right.

"The appreciation of the art form is greatly needed - the existing funding bodies have let it fall a little between the cracks."