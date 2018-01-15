A CAFE on the remote Hebridean Isle of Canna is seeking a new owner.
Café Canna, situated near the island's harbour, has been placed on the market with an asking price of £20,000.
The move comes after numerous appeals to attract new settlers to the tiny island south of Skye, with the hope that it will attract more residents, thought to be at around 15.
The cafe was established in 2014 by owner Chris Deplano, who leased vacant premises from the island's landlord The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) following a community appeal to repopulate the island after numbers fell to just nine residents.
Since then, the 18 seater cafe has won a number of awards during the past three years.
Mr Deplano said that it had been a "magical adventure" thought was "now time to hand the apron on to someone else.".
The Isle of Canna was donated to the NTS in 1981, and has since been part of a global recruitment drive to find new settlers to repopulate it.
However it has since been dogged with a number of rows, with many families leaving the island after their dreams to live at the outpost turned sour.
After the latest dispute from a family of five who left the island, the NTS is said to have handed the control of Canna’s regeneration to a development trust run by residents.
A spokesperson for NTS stated, “We fully support Chris and the island community in seeking new proprietors for Café Canna and hope that the great work and excellent service can continue.”
