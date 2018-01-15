the family of a Scots holidaymaker who died after falling from a balcony in Spain have won the fight for answers about the clothes she was wearing at the time.

A Spanish lawyer acting for Kirsty Maxwell’s husband Adam has also reversed an earlier decision denying them the right to get police to reveal what work they did to identify potential witnesses.

It has also emerged the legal team may still win permission for a reconstruction of the events leading up to Mrs Maxwell’s death from the investigating judge probing five British holidaymakers in the Benidorm flat she fell from in April last year.

