the family of a Scots holidaymaker who died after falling from a balcony in Spain have won the fight for answers about the clothes she was wearing at the time.
A Spanish lawyer acting for Kirsty Maxwell’s husband Adam has also reversed an earlier decision denying them the right to get police to reveal what work they did to identify potential witnesses.
It has also emerged the legal team may still win permission for a reconstruction of the events leading up to Mrs Maxwell’s death from the investigating judge probing five British holidaymakers in the Benidorm flat she fell from in April last year.
A decision is expected shortly and may lead to the men under formal investigation being asked to return to Spain to take part in a re-enactment of the 27-year-old’s last moments after she walked into the wrong 10th-floor room at Apartamentos Payma following a night out with her friends.
David Swindle, a former detective probing the tragedy, criticised a lack of information on the whereabouts of a T-shirt and denim skirt she was wearing when she died.
Investigating judge Ana Isabel Garcia-Galbis’ decision to accept an appeal by lawyer Luis Miguel Zumaquero means the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Alicante will be asked where the clothes are and what DNA tests were carried out on them.
