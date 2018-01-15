Pro-European MPs are set to meet the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Monday.

Leading Tory Brexit rebels Dominic Grieve and Anna Soubry will be among the delegation discussing withdrawal plans.

Former attorney general Mr Grieve, who headed a Conservative revolt which saw the Commons insist on a "meaningful" vote on the final EU withdrawal deal, described the visit as a "fact-finding mission".

He told the Press Association: "It will enable me to have a better understanding of the EU's position on Britain's withdrawal."

Mr Barnier is believed to be eager to hear the views of British MPs on Brexit as well as Government figures.

Mr Grieve also dismissed claims by Labour's shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry that the Government may try to overturn the amendment which forces a Commons Brexit vote when the EU (Withdrawal) Bill returns to Parliament this week.

He said: "There is no sign of the Government attempting to do that."

Mr Barnier has already had a meeting with pro-Leave campaigners.