Pro-European MPs are set to meet the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Monday.
Leading Tory Brexit rebels Dominic Grieve and Anna Soubry will be among the delegation discussing withdrawal plans.
Former attorney general Mr Grieve, who headed a Conservative revolt which saw the Commons insist on a "meaningful" vote on the final EU withdrawal deal, described the visit as a "fact-finding mission".
Loading article content
He told the Press Association: "It will enable me to have a better understanding of the EU's position on Britain's withdrawal."
Mr Barnier is believed to be eager to hear the views of British MPs on Brexit as well as Government figures.
Mr Grieve also dismissed claims by Labour's shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry that the Government may try to overturn the amendment which forces a Commons Brexit vote when the EU (Withdrawal) Bill returns to Parliament this week.
He said: "There is no sign of the Government attempting to do that."
Mr Barnier has already had a meeting with pro-Leave campaigners.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.