US president Donald Trump has defended himself in the wake of recent disparaging comments about Haiti and African nations, declaring that “I am not a racist”.

Mr Trump addressed the issue briefly as he arrived for dinner at his private golf club with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California.

Asked what he thinks about people who think he is racist, Mr Trump said, “No, No. I am not a racist.” He told reporters: “I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed. That I can tell you.”

I, as President, want people coming into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries! #AMERICA FIRST — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

Mr Trump also denied making the statements attributed to him, but avoided specifics about what he did or did not say.

“Did you see what various senators in the room said about my comments?” he asked. “They weren’t made.”

Mr Trump stands accused of using the word “shithole” to describe African countries during an Oval Office meeting last Thursday with a bipartisan group of six senators. The president also questioned the need to admit more Haitians to the US, according to people who were briefed on the conversation but were not authorised to describe the meeting publicly.

Mr Trump also said in the meeting that he would prefer immigrants from countries like Norway instead.

(PA Graphics)

The White House has not denied that Mr Trump said “shithole” though Mr Trump has already pushed back on some depictions of the meeting.

A confidant of Mr Trump’s told The Associated Press that the president spent Thursday evening calling friends and outside advisers to judge their reaction to his remarks.

Mr Trump was not apologetic and denied he was racist, instead blaming the media for distorting his meaning, said the confidant.

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the only Democrat at Thursday’s meeting, said Mr Trump had indeed said what he was reported to have said. Mr Durbin said the remarks were “vile, hate-filled and clearly racial in their content”. He said Mr Trump used the most vulgar term “more than once”.

The comments that Trump made during our immigration meeting were hate-filled, vile, and racist. pic.twitter.com/u7gJuasAD2 — Dick Durbin (@DickDurbin) January 12, 2018

Mr Trump commented as Mr Durbin was presenting details of a compromise immigration plan that included providing 1.6 billion US dollars (£1.16 billion) for a first instalment of the president’s long-sought border wall.

Mr Trump took particular issue with the idea that people who had fled to the US after disasters hit their homes in places such as El Salvador, Guatemala and Haiti would be allowed to stay as part of the deal, according to the people.

When it came to talk of extending protections for Haitians, Mr Durbin said Mr Trump replied: “We don’t need more Haitians’.”

“He said ‘Put me down for wanting more Europeans to come to this country. Why don’t we get more people from Norway?” Mr Durbin said.

The President started tweeting this morning denying that he said yesterday. It is not true. Trump said these hate-filled things, and he said them repeatedly. — Dick Durbin (@DickDurbin) January 12, 2018

Republican Senators David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who also attended the meeting, initially said in a statement on Friday that they “do not recall the president saying these comments specifically”.

On Sunday, they backtracked and challenged other senators’ descriptions of the remarks.

Mr Perdue described as a “gross misrepresentation” reports that Mr Trump used the vulgarity. He said Mr Durbin and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were mistaken in indicating that was the case. Mr Graham also attended the meeting.