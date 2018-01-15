Anglers will gather at the River Tay on Monday for the annual opening of the salmon fishing season.
The event will be marked by a ceremony at Meikleour in Perthshire, with the first cast of the season undertaken by Marina Gibson, a UK and international fishing guide.
The Tay District Salmon Fisheries Board said the opening comes at a time of change for fish runs into the river.
The board, which is the body responsible for the protection, preservation and development of salmon and sea trout in the Tay system, announced new restrictions as a result of a decline in stocks.
The river's catch, mostly consisting of grilse, salmon returning to fresh water after a winter at sea, has fallen considerably.
Iain McLaren, interim chairman of the board said: "There is little doubt that we are experiencing a period of major changes in the Tay's salmon runs.
"It is the fisheries board's responsibility to act whenever necessary to protect and conserve our valuable wild salmon stocks."
Measures include restrictions of the number of fish that anglers may kill in summer and early autumn, with no fish kept at all in spring.
